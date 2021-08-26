Thursday, 26 August 2021

Kiwi broadcaster Max Cryer dies aged 86

    Max Cryer has died, aged 86. Photo: NZ Herald
    Kiwi television presenter, radio broadcaster, entertainer, singer and writer Max Cryer has died, aged 86.

    A representative for the family says his death about midday yesterday was very sudden, and he was bright as a button the night before.

    An entertainer, producer, broadcaster and journalist of great versatility, Cryer was one of the first stars of New Zealand television.

    He spoke the first words on nationwide TV in 1969, and was host and producer of the first live talk-variety show in 1975.

    Variety Artist Club of New Zealand Patron David Hartnell says Cryer had an extraordinary career... and was a trailblazer in the industry.

    Cryer's television works included the game shows Mastermind and University Challenge, alongside the talk-show Town Cryer.

    Educated in Vienna and Italy and at Auckland University, Cryer started his career in the 1960s as a cabaret singer in Australasia, the Far East and the United States.

    Among his many memorable moments was performing in a mock ventriloquist act with singer Ray Columbus in 1969.

    He made numerous appearances on radio as a singer and raconteur, and starred in stage productions of My Fair Lady, The Merry Widow, The Pirates of Penzance, Die Fledermaus and The King and I.

    He was director of New Zealand entertainment for Expo in Brisbane in 1988 and Seville in 1992.

    He also spent time overseas, where he had memorable encounters with celebrities from Mae West to Sophia Loren.

    Cryer received numerous awards including New Zealand entertainer of the year in 1974.

     - additional reporting RNZ

    Jayeff Thu, 26/08/2021 - 7:48pm

    Sad to hear Max has died and condolences to his family. I knew him from my earliest years when he designed the hats for my late sister's wedding in the late 1950s...a lovely and intelligent man.

