Live: Big names come together for One World concert

    The biggest names in music are teaming up for a one-off, very special concert to support the coronavirus response efforts.

    The concert, dubbed One World: Together at Home, is being livestreamed today and has a line-up that's as eclectic as it is essential. So it's no surprise to learn that the event was curated by Lady Gaga.

    The artists she's pulled together include Taylor Swift, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Coldplay's Chris Martin, The Rolling Stones, Elton John, Lizzo, Paul McCartney, and Stevie Wonder.

    Hosting a concert this huge on a global scale is no small ask, which is probably why it has required three MCs to successfully pull off. So sharing the mic to keep you laughing between the songs will be talk show hosts Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert.

    Getting stars this big to align necessitated the efforts of the advocacy group Global Citizen, the World Health Organisation and the United Nations so the least you can do is tune in and rock out.

    In a statement Global Citizen said the livestreamed event was a call for collective action to support coronavirus response efforts and protect vulnerable communities disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.

