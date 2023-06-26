Amazing display of talents from young newcomer

Young Wellington-based pianist Benjamin Carter performed with the Dunedin Symphony Orchestra last Saturday. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Pianist Benjamin Carter burst on to the stage at the Dunedin Town Hall with the Dunedin Symphony Orchestra under the baton of James Judd before a near capacity audience.

Carter is a student at Victoria University of Wellington and played with the NZSO in 2021. Otherwise he seems to have come from nowhere but most definitely has a stellar career ahead of him.

Carter’s presentation captured the extravagance of youth.

Written as a virtuosic showpiece, Mozart’s Piano Concerto Op 21 is replete with harmonic intrigue and opportunities for witty rubato, those extended delays in timing which pique the audience’s anticipation.

Carter opened the work in a thoughtful manner but signalling his own understanding of the work’s overarching rhythmic patterns, its nuances and the sheer cheekiness of its progression demonstrated with near full stops along the way.

He followed this astounding display of his talents with an encore of Prokofiev’s Suggestion Diabolique, in which he highlighted the bass line blue chords. As befits its name, the work is fiendishly difficult, full of spine-chilling harmonies, glissandi and rapid large chords. The audience was quite rightly ecstatic.

Carter was a hard act to follow.

Mahler’s Das Leid von der Erde (songs from the earth) is undoubtedly a brilliant work, and the Dunedin Symphony Orchestra’s performance was enlightening. However, the whole presentation fell down for two easily remedied factors.

Firstly, the screened translation of the songs was at best nonsensical. There is a subtle skill required in translating poetry. This English version, by an uncredited person, originated from the German which originated from the original Chinese. Thrice cooked, it came across as something devised by Babel fish from that galaxy flyover.

Secondly, the prestigious soloists, Simon O’Neil and Wendy Dawn Thompson, were drowned out by an orchestra whose prowess Judd failed to subdue.