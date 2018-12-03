Band takes on the battle

What began as a whim has earned a Dunedin band a place in a nationwide competition.

Three-piece Ajax and The Washing Up answered a last-minute call for entries for the Dunedin leg of the New Zealand Battle of the Bands. And won.

"We wouldn't have entered if I thought we didn't have a good shot," guitarist Pottley Mostly said.

The band, which also features Robert Scott on bass and drummer Red Brown, now needs to find money for airfares and expenses, like food, if they are to get to the national final.

So they're running a fundraiser on Facebook, and a pay-what-you-can gig at the Dunedin Musicians' Club, on Thursday.

The national final of the New Zealand Battle of The Bands is at Galatos, in Auckland, on December 14. Prizes include travel, gear and recording time.

- Darryl Baser