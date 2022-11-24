Bigger audience deserved

BLOOM

Magic Carpet String Quartet

Petridish Lantern Room

Tuesday, November 22

REVIEW BY MARIAN POOLE

At the last of 13 gigs in their extensive tour throughout the South Island, Magic Carpet String Quartet performed for a small audience at Petridish Lantern Room on Tuesday evening.

Violinists Rakuto Kurano and Cameron Stanley, Violist Harry Kim and Cellist Boudewijn Keenan certainly deserved a bigger audience.

Petridish Lantern Room is a convivial small venue space, able to cater for many different styles of performance.

It is divided from its restaurant so that the venue remains respectfully quiet.

It might benefit from an anteroom where musicians can tune up in peace.

The event was titled after a work by violinist Rakuto Kurano.

Bloom successfully represented a flower emerging from its bud to symbolise the blooming of talent and aspirations.

Starting with a harmonic representation of the fragility of hope, it unfolded through sweeping melodic lines into an all embracing celebration.

Morning Birds, commissioned by the Magic Carpet Quartet from New Zealand composer Sarah Fouhy, was a delightful work which faithfully portrayed the energy and chirrup of a dawn chorus.

Magic Carpet’s performance of two more works, Mozart’s String Quartet No 4 and Beethoven’s String Quartet No 2 (Bows and Curtseys), had some rough edges but were in general well played and brought to life with apt degrees of delicacy, energy and wit.

Rachmaninoff’s youthful String Quartet No 1 was delightfully performed, amply capturing its beguiling sweep and excitement — the only quibble being that pizzicato passages should be allowed to ring out more.

Elgar’s Salut D’amour was equally well performed.

A generous encore of Gluck’s humourous Pizzicato won a giggle from the audience.

We hope Magic Carpet String Quartet will not curl up on itself but stretch out ready for further flights.