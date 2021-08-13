Friday, 13 August 2021

Britney Spears' dad steps down as conservator

    Britney Spears was placed under a conservatorship that controls her personal and financial...
    Britney Spears was placed under a conservatorship that controls her personal and financial affairs in 2008 after she suffered a mental health breakdown. Photo: Getty Images
    Jamie Spears has agreed to step down from his long time role as conservator of his daughter Britney Spears' estate, the pop star's attorney said on Thursday.

    "We are pleased that Mr. Spears and his lawyer have today conceded in a filing that he must be removed," the singer's lawyer Mathew Rosengart said in a statement.

    Spears, who has controlled his daughter's affairs since she suffered a mental health breakdown in 2008, agreed to step aside in court documents filed on Thursday.

    The "Toxic" pop star has been seeking for months to remove her father from any say in her affairs. A court hearing to discuss her request had been set for late September in Los Angeles.

    Reuters
