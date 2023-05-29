Carole King tribute essentially one-woman affair

Ali Harper. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The audience was sprinkled throughout the stalls of the Regent Theatre for a performance of singer-songwriter Carol King’s repertoire from the 1960s compiled and sung by Ali Harper and her soft-pedalled band comprising Nick Granville, (guitar), Scott Maynard (bass), Francis Meria (piano) and Doug Brush (percussionist) with guest vocalist Frankie Leota.

Harper and Leota both have agile and fulsome voices with the benefit of some professional training adding to their strength.

Harper has done her homework on Carol King’s life and career. The show was essentially a one-woman affair. It hinges on her grasp on the microphone, while sashaying about the stage reliving the days of flower power, rampant sexism and Burt Bacharach.

Better use of visual images would have enhanced the presentation, taking the pressure off Harper.

The polished act seemed best suited to the cabaret style, encouraged by the cruise-ship industry where Harper has made a name for herself. This scenario no doubt fuels the idea that critics respond favourably to chocolate and free merchandise.

Despite Harper’s concerted attempts to work the stage the show failed to sweeten the audience. Applause was mute, while most attendees seemed content is settle back with a wine or three and to be lulled by the themes of their youth. Songs were delivered with increasing lengths of gratuitous preambles and snatches of history.

Carole King is an undoubted master of writing for other artists and for matching her works to their skills. Natural Woman has received no better rendition than that by Aretha Franklin. Take Good Care of my Baby was the perfect vehicle for Bobby Vee. King’s Lay Down my Life is a troubling response to marital abuse.

While the selected songs presented an uneven range, highlights of Harper’s performance were Hi de Ho, Smackwater Jack and Tapestry.