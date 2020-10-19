CD review: Darren Watson

Since 2018 album Too Many Millionaires, Wellington blues troubadour Darren Watson has been holed up in his Ngaio manor and recording studio.

The result doesn’t repeat the quality of that last album, rather it goes far beyond, with a sensational clutch of songs and delivery that’s right on point.

Seven of the nine songs were penned by Watson, while the recording features his accomplished guitar playing aided by double bassist Steve Moodie, drummer Delia Shanly, Craig Denham

on accordion, Terry Casey’s howling harmonica, Dayle Jellyman’s sprightly piano on the title track and LA-based guitarist Rick Holmstrom’s Telecaster licks.

Darren Watson.

Getting sober for the end of the world.

Lamington Records.

★★★★★

— Tony Nielsen