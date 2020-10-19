CD review: Darren Watson

Monday, 19 October 2020

    Since 2018 album Too Many Millionaires, Wellington blues troubadour Darren Watson has  been holed up in his Ngaio manor and recording studio. 

    The result doesn’t repeat the quality of  that last album, rather  it goes far beyond, with a sensational clutch of songs and delivery that’s right on point. 

    Seven of the nine songs  were penned by Watson,  while the recording features his accomplished guitar playing aided by double bassist Steve Moodie, drummer Delia Shanly, Craig Denham
    on accordion, Terry Casey’s  howling harmonica, Dayle Jellyman’s sprightly piano on the title track  and LA-based guitarist Rick Holmstrom’s Telecaster licks. 

    Darren Watson. 

    Getting sober for the end of the world.

    Lamington Records.

    ★★★★★

     — Tony Nielsen
