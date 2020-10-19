CD review: Darren Watson

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The result doesn’t repeat the quality of that last album, rather it goes far beyond, with a sensational clutch of songs and delivery that’s right on point.
Seven of the nine songs were penned by Watson, while the recording features his accomplished guitar playing aided by double bassist Steve Moodie, drummer Delia Shanly, Craig Denham
on accordion, Terry Casey’s howling harmonica, Dayle Jellyman’s sprightly piano on the title track and LA-based guitarist Rick Holmstrom’s Telecaster licks.
Darren Watson.
Getting sober for the end of the world.
Lamington Records.
★★★★★