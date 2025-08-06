Dunedin show for Dave Dobbyn on latest tour

Sir Dave Dobbyn. File photo: Getty

Longtime Kiwi music fave Sir Dave Dobbyn has today announced a five-stop tour of New Zealand which includes a show in Dunedin.

The artist behind such standards as Slice of Heaven, Outlook for Thursday and Loyal kicks off the tour in Wellington on October 31 before subsequent shows in both the North and South Islands, including at Dunedin's Town Hall on Friday, November 7.

Diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease in 2022, Dobbyn declared it “business as usual” – and continues to entertain after decades in the business.

Recognised with a knighthood in 2021 for his services to music, Dobbyn remains one of New Zealand’s most beloved cultural figures.

Tickets for Sir Dave Dobbyn’s ‘Selected Songs’ tour will be available to purchase by the general public from 11am on Monday, August 11 .

Tour dates

The Opera House, Wellington. Friday, October 31

Municipal Theatre, Napier. Tuesday, November 4

Regent on Broadway, Palmerston North. Wednesday, November 5

Town Hall, Dunedin. Friday, November 7

James Hay Theatre, Christchurch. Saturday November 9