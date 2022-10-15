Engaging, real feel from singer

Louis Baker

Knox Church

Friday, October 14

REVIEW BY MARIAN POOLE

Punk soul ballad songwriter-singer Louis Baker, from Wellington, has a worldwide reputation and glowing tribute from Rolling Stone. Proof enough to convince anyone that he and his band have talent.

Baker gave a generous performance and had the audience in Knox Church swaying and singing . He brought everyone a lot of joy.

His music is infectiously rhythmical and ranges from soul through to jazz. The band is well versed, capable of expanded improvisations.

Baker’s lyrics are a mix of urban wisdom, political sensibility bound up with knowing the value of entertainment.

His love songs are deeply personal and honest. His lovely tenor voice is capable of wonderful inflections and he has some nice clear high notes. His fellow singers show strong voices with power and flexibility and great stage presence.

Brighter day opened the show. Sung in a style close to pop, it commemorates those who have companions in war.

Highlights include Te Utu o Te Aroha, which grapples with the trust we place in those who say they love us.

The compulsive rap swing of I’m an Addict Baby had a thematic groove.

Black Crow is a compelling story of lost youth sticking up for themselves in an unhearing world.

Get Back to You had the audience singing along, affirming the value of getting back to yourself.

The People celebrates our diversity and social cohesion found in community life

Into your life values the role of our ups and downs

Fade Away begins as a ballad, and grows into a wonderful driving and positive force.

Take it slow has the aura of real care.

All the songs show great creative imperative, working for a nicer life and a brighter future. The audience certainly enjoyed the opportunity to relax into that notion. Totally engaging and real.