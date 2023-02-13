Gigs tease new album

Matt Joe Gow and Kerryn Fields

Dunedin troubadour Matt Joe Gow ws back in his home town on Saturday for an album pre-release gig.

A purveyor of evocative country-inflected, Americana soul, Melbourne-based Joe Gow is touring music from his new album Between Tonight and Tomorrow.

For Saturday’s gig at Dog With Two Tails, Joe Gow was joined by fellow Kiwi Kerryn Fields and backed by his band, the Dead Leaves.

Joe Gow’s new album is in part the result of the long Covid lockdowns, which gave him the time and space to create and record.

"It’s defintely my most personal," he says. "In terms of sound we wanted it to be a stripped-back recording, to capture the performance as honestly and authentically as possible, and to get as close as we could to the sound we make in our live performances, and I think we achieved that."

The album is out March 10.

Fields is also Melbourne-based and released her latest album, Water last year.

The Dunedin gig also featured Golden Guitar winner Melissa Partridge, backed by guitarist Hyram Twang.

Also on the tour schedule was a date in Gore, yesterday, and later in the month at Penny Black, Cromwell.

By Tony Nielsen