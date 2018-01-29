Lorde shares feminist message with Grammy's dress

Lorde attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. Photo: Getty Images

Lorde may have skipped the Grammy's red carpet but her dress made a powerful impact online instead.

The Kiwi star, who is nominated for Album of the Year at today's Awards, uploaded a new photo in solidarity with the White Rose movement, featuring a feminist poem on the back of her dress.

She captioned it: “My version of a white rose — THE APOCALYPSE WILL BLOSSOM — an excerpt from the greatest of all time, Jenny Holzer."

The excerpt is from Holzer’s “Inflammatory Essays" and includes notions like: "The old and corrupt must be laid to waste before the just can triumph.”

This comes after Lorde's mum took to Twitter to call out the Grammys' sexism.

Variety reported Lorde turned down the opportunity to perform as part of a tribute to Tom Petty because all four of her male counterparts had been offered solo slots to perform, and she wanted to perform a song from her hit album Melodrama.

Everyone in the best album category will perform at the ceremony apart from Lorde and Jay-Z, who also declined.