Music review: Migos

In a genre where materialism rules and the clashing of antlers is commonplace, Migos head straight for the bling-encrusted jugular.

The Atlanta trio go positively Homeric on LP number three - 24 tracks over 106 minutes, with a sprawling guest list including Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Drake, Kanye West and Pharrell - the very essence of 21st rap flamboyance. Rife with their trademark serpentine flows (and left-field vocal tics) and offset by hissing high-hats and bunker-rattling bass, it's a thrilling set; and though the posturing grates, there are glimmers of inventiveness, as on the tender, autotune flecked Gang Gang, and the jazz-infused Made Men.

Single download: MotorSport

For those who like: Future, Young Thug - John Hayden

Migos. Culture II. Motown Records.

★★★+

- by John Hayden



