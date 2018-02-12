Music review: Migos

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The Atlanta trio go positively Homeric on LP number three - 24 tracks over 106 minutes, with a sprawling guest list including Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Drake, Kanye West and Pharrell - the very essence of 21st rap flamboyance. Rife with their trademark serpentine flows (and left-field vocal tics) and offset by hissing high-hats and bunker-rattling bass, it's a thrilling set; and though the posturing grates, there are glimmers of inventiveness, as on the tender, autotune flecked Gang Gang, and the jazz-infused Made Men.
Single download: MotorSport
For those who like: Future, Young Thug - John Hayden
Migos. Culture II. Motown Records.
★★★+
- by John Hayden