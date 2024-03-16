Obituary: Mary Weiss, singer

Mary Weiss

The Shangri-Las, the band Mary Weiss formed with her sister and twin sisters who lived next door, did not have a long career but they made an impact.

Their smash hit Leader of the Pack topped the United States charts in 1964 despite competition from The Beatles and Rolling Stones.

The Shangri-Las broke up in 1968 and Weiss dropped out of the music business, working at an architectural firm.

She surprised many by releasing a solo album in 2007, before fading away again. Weiss died on January 19, aged 75.