One to watch

London-based Sola’s forthcoming mixtape is called Warped Soul. It’s a title that makes sense. While her Sade-esque vocal is mellifluous and soulful, the British-Nigerian singer, multi-instrumentalist and producer has been honing a sound that is lush and yet decidedly off-kilter since her 2018 debut EP, Wealth Has Come. She has previously called it "music which you can both cry and vibe out to". Priscilla Bajomo started out begrudgingly learning classical piano as a kid at her parents’ behest, though she would later study music and business at New York University, recognising her love for the medium. Still, she didn’t initially think of herself as a singer, until discovering an affinity with the work of Nina Simone, and during time spent visiting her father in Nigeria, listening to Fela Kuti. She grew in confidence, choosing to perform as Sola, her Yoruba name. Her output traverses everything from woozy trip-hop on latest single, Weak, to colourful electronics, cinematic ballads, silky R&B, jazzy percussion and Timbaland-style left-field futurism. — The Observer