Parsons charms with rich voice and wry introspection

Marian Poole

Indie folk musician Parsons, with Josh Logan on guitars and keyboard, Aaron Stewart on bass and Jed Parsons on drums, have a long list of credits to their name.

Their style has an infectious rhythmic pulse, their harmony is always tight and Parsons’ story line invariably confessional and, yes, depressing.

However, juggling a busy home life and touring schedule seems to play to Parsons’ strength.

Her rich voice shows flexibility from rock shouting to clean folk-like melodic lines, from fluidity to abruptly truncated lines all with a consummate understanding of understated drama.

Her easy on-stage charm avoids the trap of long-windedness so often fallen into by artists as they set up their gear for the next item.

Opening with Failure and Slow Burn warmed the audience to Parsons’ introspective smoky rich drawl and near monotone.

New and as yet unreleased material, such as the solo lullaby Tiny Days and Coming Round to Your Time highlight Logan’s lyric skills on electric guitar.

They also indicate Parsons may be trialling new tempos and lyrical simplicity and perhaps a turn towards a more country sound.

The song Just ’Cause You Don’t Want Me with lines like "does it make you feel good when you treat me unkind" show an understanding of the insidious nature of abusive relationships and highlighted Logan’s strengths on keyboard.

Lyrics from Lights and Going Under from her album Slowburn, and I Got the Lonely and Glass Heart, reveal Parsons’ increasing ability to successfully plumb the depths of relationships and running forward with eyes closed.

Such everyday introspection delivered with strength in ballad style won her a standing ovation.