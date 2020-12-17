Thursday, 17 December 2020

Sol3 Mio announce Dunedin, Oamaru shows

    Sol3 Mio announces nationwide tour. Photo: Supplied
    Sol3 Mio are heading to the South as part of a 10-show national tour this summer.

    The operatic trio will deliver a summer of music fun to Kiwis when they play shows across the country, including Dunedin, Oamaru and Invercargill. 

    As well as playing their repertoire of classics, the trio will also debut new original material.

    The band comprises brothers Pene and Amitai Pati, who are both tenors, plus their baritone cousin Moses Mackay.

    Sol3 Mio will play 10 shows nationwide from the end of February, starting the tour in Havelock North on February 20 before finishing up in Hamilton on March 7, ahead of an Auckland show on March 11.

    Mackay says: "It's been a tough year for everyone and it's time to get together and sing!

    "We love touring here in Aotearoa, especially to perform in some of these stunning venues. We can't wait to share these new songs with you," Mackay added.

    New Zealanders will be hearing a lot more from the band when they continue their stint as Flava's morning show hosts in 2021. The band have hosted Flava's breakfast show since August and added over 28,000 listeners to the show's audience.

    The band has been a successful staple of the New Zealand music scene since launching their career as Sol3 Mio in 2011. Their debut album, released in 2013 was the biggest selling album of that year.

    In 2015, their second album also topped the charts, boosted by their cover of Ed Sheeran's track 'I See Fire'.

    Tickets for Sol3 Mio's tour go on sale this Friday.

    Tour dates:

    Havelock North:

    Black Barn Vineyard
    Sat, Feb 20, 2021

    Invercargill:
    Civic Theatre
    Wed, Feb 24, 2021

    Oamaru:
    Oamaru Opera House
    Thurs, Feb 25, 2021

    Dunedin:
    Dunedin Town Hall
    Fri, Feb 26, 2021

    Christchurch:
    Christchurch Town Hall
    Sat, Feb 27, 2021

    New Plymouth:
    TSB Theatre
    Wed, Mar 3, 2021

    Whanganui:
    Whanganui Opera House
    Thurs, Mar 4, 2021

    Wellington:
    Michael Fowler Centre
    Fri, Mar 5, 2021

    Palmerston North:
    Regent on Broadway
    Sat, Mar 6, 2021

    Hamilton:
    Claudelands Arena
    Sun, Mar 7, 2021

     

