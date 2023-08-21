Soloist and orchestra deliver stellar performance

Ralph Miller. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A packed house gave rousing applause for the performance of Haydn’s Trumpet Concerto by Dunedin Symphony Orchestra with soloist, Ralph Miller, led by Kenneth Young at the King's and Queen's Performing Arts Centre on Saturday evening.

After a few nervous wobbles, Miller calmed to deliver a stellar and thoroughly professional performance of the well-known and much-admired work.

His tone was well rounded and easy on the ear. His flourishes were achieved as if with ease.

His encore of a solo trumpet arrangement of De Falla's Concierto de Aranjuez revealed Miller’s versatility and also deserved the audience’s warm response.

The evening’s opening work is not so well known. Dvorak’s Serenade for String Instruments, Cello and Double Bass is a charming work and was performed with verve and sweet wit to near perfection. It became a real showcase for the sections’ talents.

The work suffers only by having a long-winded (pun intended) cadential passage.

Mendelssohn’s Third Symphony suffers similarly from an inability to embrace a degree of the succinct.

The orchestra made an exciting voyage as Mendelssohn retells his weathering of swelling oceans and raging wind, thunder and lightening as he approaches Scottish waters.

The highlights included the quixotic vivace and the lulling adagio.

Unfortunately the same cannot be said of the performance of Mozart’s Divertimento for Strings.

The orchestra’s energy and engagement seemed to flag and the work descended into sweet banality.

The long programme served to remind many of the quality of the auditorium seating. Mozart demands attention to every nuance to rise above mere entertainment.

Dunedin Symphony Orchestra is in fine fettle. Its professional approach to the performance of western art music composed when aristocracy paid the piper is without question.

Dunedin audiences’ affection for and allegiance to this genre remains well served.