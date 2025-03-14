Stadium launches ambitious bid to be future host of Homegrown festival

A bid has been launched to bring Homegrown festival to the city next year. PHOTO: SUPPLIED.

A major music festival is in Dunedin’s sights as Forsyth Barr Stadium goes hunting for events.

Dunedin Venues Management Ltd (DVML) chief executive Paul Doorn said it was launching a bid to host Homegrown.

The multi-stage, all-New Zealand-acts music festival is being held on the Wellington waterfront for the last time today and tomorrow.

Mr Doorn said Dunedin’s desire for the event was ambitious.

"This is probably the biggest one we’ve done working closely with council and Enterprise Dunedin, so while we [at DVML] might be taking the pitch forward, it’s actually very much a Dunedin Inc proposal.

"This city has such a rich musical heritage, and we’re the perfect size for such a festival."

Festival owner Andrew Tuck said it had been an annual mainstay at the Wellington waterfront since 2008, but it was time for a change as the event had reached capacity.

"It’s a good problem to have — we’ve maximised over the 18 years the style of what we do, and got it to the best it can be."

If successful, Homegrown in Dunedin would be hosted in and around the Forsyth Barr Stadium precinct, Mr Doorn said.

The precinct includes Forsyth Barr Stadium and the 100,000sqm of Logan Park surrounding it.

"That is more than three times the current site of the foreshore in Wellington.

"Our pitch is we want people to travel for this event, like they do for Homegrown in Wellington."

There would be five separate stages — the diversity of the music would be one of the key drawcards, Mr Doorn said.

"So, you might have hip-hop, you might have pop, you might have country, you might have rock.

"There wouldn’t be many demographics in Dunedin, Southland, South Island or even New Zealand that can’t find something of interest and that’s why we’re going hard for it."

There was also potential to build the festival in size and scope, he said.

"Currently it’s 20,000-plus people. But over time, we’d like to see this event grow."

Mr Tuck said the successful bid for Homegrown would have to be focused on a long-term future.

"It’s the ability to be able to have a sustainable space that we can grow over the next 18 years that we’re looking at."

DVML’s bid for Homegrown comes at a transitional period — Christchurch’s $683 million covered stadium Te Kaha will open next year, posing a direct threat to Forsyth Barr Stadium for concerts and events.

Mr Doorn said he was aware of the upcoming challenges.

"I’ve broken bread with Venues Ōtautahi in Christchurch.

"In fact, we need to get together to find a way to make South Island more attractive.

"So I’m a big believer in what I’d describe as South Island Inc, so to speak."

DVML, which also operates the Dunedin Town Hall, had some "significant" announcements in the coming weeks.

"I’m not saying we’ve fallen off the radar, but certainly ... I’ve been a pest to the promoters about reminding them that we’re down here, that we’ve got some really good products and opportunities for them."

