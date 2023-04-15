Top entertainment from The Ten Tenors

Elizabeth Bouman

Dunedin Town Hall

Friday, April 14

Reviewed by Elizabeth Bouman

There is something very exciting about a handsome tenor all suited up to woo an audience with top C’s - but 10 of them, well that is sheer indulgence, and last evening Dunedin Town Hall patrons were totally spoiled by Australia’s currently touring The Ten Tenors. Despite having waited in crowded corridors, stairs and foyers due to auditorium opening and starting times being half an hour later than advertised (both online and on tickets), the large audience were enthusiastically welcoming throughout, warm and generous with applause and standing ovations.

Formed in 1995, The Ten Tenors are billed as the world’s longest running classical crossover act, touring extensively nationally and internationally, delighting with their shared solo work, 10-part harmonies and supremely energetic choreography.

There was no printed souvenir programme. Numbers were introduced from the stage. The opening bracket of operatic Spanish and Neopolitan favourites included Amigos para siempre, Figaro and Funiculi Funicula. A Frankie Valli medley then highlighted Sherry Baby, Can’t Take My Eyes Off You and more. Unchained Melody was a particularly effective arrangement and included an a capella passage.

True beauty of male voice harmony came in the second half with a soft evocative rendition of Hine e Hine, along with crowd-pleasers such as Bohemian Rhapsody and Rollin’ on the River with excellent staging and energy. Bring Him Home, and songs of famous divas included Memories, Jolene and I Will Always Love You. A “must” in their concert had to be Puccini’s aria Nessun Dorma, and shared by all 10 was a thrilling climax.

The use of rock band style backing was appropriate for much of their repertoire, consequently requiring microphone enhanced vocalising throughout. Downstairs the backing of bass registers was often too loud with underfoot vibrations almost matching vocal vibrato, but a very responsive audience of all ages absolutely loved the two hours of top entertainment, and there was dancing up front and in the aisles.