Trio prove worth as concerto soloists

Concerto competition finalists’ concert, Dunedin Town Hall, Saturday, May 27

A large supporting audience was treated to excellent performances by young Otago musicians last Saturday evening at the final of a concerto competition at the Dunedin Town Hall, when three local postgrad musicians out of an original 19 entrants proved their ability as concerto soloists.

The Dunedin Youth Orchestra conducted by Nathaniel Otley began with Finlandia by Sibelius. A highlight for many who follow the progress of local young musicians was Otley’s confidence, as flamboyant arms and facials drew brilliant performances from his players. They revelled in the contemporary styles of premieres of three New Zealand composers’ works: Grace Shaw’s Heroica, Maddy Parkins-Craig’s Canvas Bags Won’t Save Us and John Rimmer’s recent work Waitaki Reflections. A colourful Latin-American piece Danzon No 2 by Mexican composer Marquez completed the DYO’s contribution. Busy evocative works with many contrasts and nuances, and as a listener who doesn’t always enjoy modern classics, I was totally enthralled.

Anthony Ritchie conducted the Dunedin Symphony Orchestra (which included several DYO musicians) for the three concerto performances. First up was cellist Boudewijn Keenan, who chose Tchaikovsky’s Rococo Variations. An extremely complex work which taxes the soloist throughout, Keenan never wavered as speed, precision and the purest of upper harmonics hallmarked his performance, ultimately securing first place worth $5000.

Elio Oh, Dunedin Concerto Competition finalist 2023. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Second-placed violinist Elio Oh ($3000) performed the first movement of Violin Concerto in D Minor by Sibelius. Oh maintained the passion of this work throughout, never allowing fiendishly difficult passages to obscure the beauty of music for which this composer is renowned.

Pianist Cameron Monteath gained third place ($1500) with the three-movement Piano Concerto (1949) by Poulenc. Perhaps a less "showy" work, but never the less, accorded a very commendable performance by the soloist, with sincere attention to lyricism, neo-classical themes and syncopation. Orchestral accompaniment was often too heavy, tending to dominate piano chordal middle-register beauty.

Adjudicators for this sponsored competition were Richard Mapp, Debbie Rawson and Donald Maurice.