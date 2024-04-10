UB40 to play Christchurch on two-date NZ tour

UB40 last played in New Zealand in January 2023. Photo: Supplied

They've sold more than 100 million albums and racked up 10 UK Top 10 albums in the last 45 years - now Birmingham reggae pop band UB40 are heading to New Zealand to play two shows in October.

UB40 - originally formed in 1978 by Ali Campbell, Jimmy Brown and Earl Falconer - later grew to include five others, including Campbell's brother, Robin.

The band, who are best known for hits such as 'Red Red Wine, Cherry Oh Baby, Rat In Mi Kitchen and Kingston Town, had their first success in New Zealand in 1980 and have toured here extensively ever since.

While the band have gone through multiple line-up changes in recent years, especially following Ali Campbell's departure in 2008, they have continued to tour and release new music. The band's upcoming album, UB45, is released on April 19.

UB40, supported by Eagle-Eye Cherry, play Christchurch's Wolfbrook Arena on Tuesday, October 8, followed by a show at Auckland's Trusts Arena on Thursday, October 10. Pre-sale tickets are available from Monday 15 April.