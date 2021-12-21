Vienna brought to Dunedin for a night, with excellent results

Marian Poole

A small audience gave full applause for a performance of an excellent evening of Viennese music by the Amici Ensemble and the 2020 NZCT Chamber Music Contest at the Glenroy Auditorium, in Dunedin recently.

Live performance has the capacity to light our spirits above the risks inherent in making our way through this life. We celebrate the fact that we are able to enjoy social engagement with an albeit sadly small number of affiliates.

Violinist and leader Donald Armstrong, violist Alexander McFarlane, cellist Andrew Joyce and bass player Oleksandr Gunchenko all hail from the NZSO. They were seconded by the winners of the KBB Award, violinist Enshean Lin, violist Peter Gjelsten and and cellist Jack Moyer.

The evening opened with Mozart’s Grande Sestetto Concertante. The work flows through a range of elegant sounds which alternately rise into unbounded optimism then sweep down to a lightly tragic world.

One emotion is, however, measured and contained. It comes from a world in which appearances and gentlemanly behaviour counted for something. The final movement, ‘‘Presto’’, dances as if unleashed through to a grand final flourish. The total effect of the work is to lull the audience into a sense of hope.

The second work, Richard Strauss’ Metamorphosen leaves the audience with a more real sense of being able to rise above adversity. It is guttural in its depths and angry in its despair yet builds through a chaotic sea of conflicting ambitions and emotions, lines crossed in agitation to shed its deep sorrow with a sense of triumph.

We should all take note that success comes from bravery and persistence.

Both works were performed with great energy, devotion to the evolving conversation between the players to reveal an ensemble which marries different levels of experience seamlessly.