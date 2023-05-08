Virtuosic challenges for Wagner performers

Marama Hall. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Marama Hall hosted the final concert of a national tour of the Wagner Society’s staging of rare piano works of Wagner, Liszt and Busoni, performed with extraordinary excellence by Terence Dennis and Abhinath Berry.

All these composers present their performers with virtuosic challenges in the music language of the high Romantic period in which grand gestures, large chords and impassioned playing had become the normal.

The three composers’ overlapping careers and fortunes are quintessentially Romantic and the works presented are rarely performed because they are incomparably demanding.

Virtuoso pianist and accompanist Terence Dennis has a deservedly high reputation in Dunedin music circles and his pupil Abhinath Berry shows all the signs of being an equally accomplished performer.

The programme opened with a four-handed overture to the opera La Guitarrero, a Halevy and Wagner collaboration of 1839, which showcased the performers’ agility and precision.

Berry’s performance of Liszt’s Apres un Lecture de Dante; Fantasia quasi Sonata highlighted the composer’s lyric skills in the soaring love song and the performer’s ability to conjure the swirling winds of purgatory.

Busoni’s arrangement of Liszt’s Ad nos, ad salutarem undam Fantasie from Meyerbeer’s opera Le Prophete was also given a stunning performance by Dennis.

But in a programme replete with highlights, the final word has to go to Berry’s performance of Liszt’s arrangement for piano of Wagner’s Overture zu Tannhauser. The long work is breathtakingly difficult, demanding both the largest and the gentlest of gestures, quick silver trills and cascading runs. Berry’s performance transfixed the audience and more than deserved the standing ovation it received.

How wonderful it is to hear such brilliance and to luxuriate in the performers’ hard won accomplishments. We wish Abhinath Berry many successes in his further studies in London.