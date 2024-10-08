Oasis announce Australia dates for reunion tour

Liam Gallagher performs live on stage during his ‘Definitely Maybe 30 Years’ tour at The O2 Arena in June. Photo: Getty Images

Britpop sensation Oasis are bringing their reunion tour to Australia, with concerts down under for the first time in two decades.

"People of the land down under. You better run-you better take cover... We are coming. You are most welcome," the band posted on X on Tuesday morning.

Liam and Noel Gallagher will play at Melbourne's Marvel Stadium on October 31, 2025 followed by Sydney's Accor Stadium on November 7, backed by touring giant Live Nation.

Registration to buy tickets has opened online, with pre-sales open on Monday, and general sales starting the following day.

Oasis was one of the top bands of the Britpop wave of the 1990s and enjoyed huge success in Australia with their singles on high rotation on radio playlists.