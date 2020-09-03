The Rock reveals shock Covid diagnosis

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has revealed he, his wife and two daughters have tested positive for Covid-19.

Taking to Instagram the movie star shared the news that he and his family picked up the virus from "very close family friends".

The video began with Johnson dropping the bombshell diagnosis to fans:

"My wife Lauren, as well as my two baby girls, and myself, we have all tested positive for Covid-19."

Speaking openly with his 196 million Instagram fans, Johnson revealed that going through this with his family and seeing them suffer had been: "one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure".

He also noted that contracting the virus was more personally difficult than any "nasty injuries, or being evicted, or being broke", which the now highest-paid Hollywood actor then joked: "I have been more than a few times."

Johnson went on to say his goal is to "always protect my family and my loved ones" so seeing them suffer had been very trying.

"I wish it was just me," Johnson noted, adding it has been "a real kick in the gut".

Having now recovered from the virus, the actor shared this while his daughters also contracted the virus, it was he and his wife Lauren who were hardest hit by Covid 19.

"It was a little bit different for Lauren and I, we had a rough go, but we got through it. We got through it as a family."

Johnson shared that both he and his wife, as well as their daughters Jasmine and Tiana have come out of the virus "stronger".

"We are stronger, we are better and we did it together," he said.

"We are counting our blessings right now, as we are well aware it isn't always the case that you get on the other end of Covid-19 stronger and healthier.

"I have had some of my best friends who have lost their parents, their loved ones, to this virus that is so incredibly relentless and unforgiving.

"We are counting our blessings, but we are good."

Sharing his desire to find a silver lining from the situation, Johnson shared his relief that his children didn't suffer as bad as he and his wife did.

"Generally, little babies and children can often have little to no symptoms at all, so for our babies Jazzie and Tia, they had a little sore throat the first couple of days, but other than that they bounced back and it's been life as normal."

Johnson shared they are back to normal: "happy babies running around and playing".

The actor also noted the family have remained completely isolated in order to keep themselves and others safe.

In his caption, Johnson spoke about ways to avoid getting the coronavirus. He listed various steps, such as wearing a mask and being strict about social gatherings.

He also suggested taking steps to boost the immune system and staying positive.

The post has been viewed over 500,000 times with thousands of comments of support streaming in for the actor and his family.