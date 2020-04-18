Star-studded line-up for huge global show

The Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger. Photo: Reuters

The Rolling Stones will join a star-studded global television broadcast to honour healthcare workers on the front lines of the battle against the coronavirus pandemic, the band has announced.

The two-hour "One World: Together at Home" event, a combination of music, comedy and stories from doctors, nurses and grocery workers, will be broadcast across multiple North American and international television networks.

The concert will air on Sunday, April 19, from noon to 2pm New Zealand time.

"We are honoured to be invited to be part of the 'One World: Together at Home' broadcast - from our homes in isolation," the Stones said in a statement released by Global Citizen, the nonprofit group that spearheaded the event with the World Health Organization (WHO).

Billie Eilish. Photo: Reuters

They join a lineup that includes Taylor Swift, Celine Dion, Billie Eilish, John Legend, Elton John, Paul McCartney, Chris Martin, Andrea Bocelli and Michael Buble.

The television broadcast will be preceded by a six-hour live streaming event with appearances by major sports stars, including British Formula One racing champion Lewis Hamilton, US women's World Cup soccer champion Megan Rapinoe, World Cup ski racer Lindsey Vonn and dozens of other singers, actors and social media influencers.

Participants will appear remotely due to social distancing and shutdowns aimed at curtailing the spread of the novel coronavirus.

"Our hope for the special is that everyone will come away believing that we, as a shared humanity, can emerge from this moment forever grateful for the work of doctors, nurses, teachers, grocery store workers, and all those who are the backbone of our communities,” Hugh Evans, co-founder and chief executive of Global Citizen, said in a statement.

Lady Gaga announced the event last week but it has since expanded dramatically and now includes some of the biggest celebrities in the world.

While the special is not billed as a public fundraiser, it is also aimed at encouraging philanthropists and companies to dig into their pockets and contribute to the WHO's Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund. Gaga said last week that more than $35 million had been raised from corporations.

"When we do air live on April 18th, put your wallets away, your credit cards away, anything away that you need to and sit back and enjoy the show that you all very much deserve," Gaga told a news conference last week.