Friend carrying baby for Street

Toni Street and Matt France. Photo: Getty Images

Television celebrity Toni Street has announced on social media that a friend is carrying a child for her family because an illness prevents her from having another child.

The broadcaster announced the surrogate pregnancy via her Instagram page last night. The baby boy is due in August.

She is married to Matt France, a former rugby player, and they have two children.

‘‘My battle with the auto-immune disease Churg­Strauss means I can’t carry another baby myself, so we’re extremely lucky to have such a special and selfless friend offer to be a surrogate for us,’’ Street said.

During seven years covering sport for TVNZ, Street commentated at the Beijing Olympics and the World Netball championships.

In 2012 she began co-hosting a Saturday version of Breakfast. She graduated to the weekday show the following year, then joined the Seven Sharp team.

Three years later, she was named television personality of the year at the 2017 New Zealand TV Awards.

She left Seven Sharp at the end of that year.