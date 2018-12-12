Netflix reveals most-binged TV shows of the year

Lana Condor was the lead actress in Netflix's movie 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before'. Photo: Getty Images

Netflix has released some rare information on its viewing statistics, revealing some of the most-binged films and TV series of 2018.

To All the Boys I've Loved Before and The Kissing Booth were the two most re-watched Netflix films of 2018 globally, followed by Roxanne Roxanne. The list has no relation to overall viewing statistics.

According to global data, coming of age series On My Block was the most-binged series of 2018, based on average watch time per viewing session.

Bodyguard came in second, followed by The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Netflix also revealed a list of the talent from Netflix originals who saw the greatest rise in Instagram followers in 2018. Queer Eye's Fab Five came in first, followed by Lana Condor, star of To All the Boys I've Loved Before.

Netflix series with the highest average watch time per viewing session in 2018

The Shows We 'Fell in Binge' With This Year (worldwide):

1. On My Block

2. Bodyguard

3. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

4. Insatiable

5. Orange is the New Black: Season 6

6. The Rain

7. 13 Reasons Why: Season 2

8. Making a Murderer: Part 2

9. La Casa de Papel: Part 2

10. Elite

Talent who appeared in a Netflix series or film in 2018 who received the largest percentage growth in Instagram following

1. The Fab Five (Queer Eye)

2. Lana Condor (To All the Boys I've Loved Before)

3. Joel Courtney (The Kissing Booth)

4. Miguel Herrán (Elite / La Casa de Papel)

5. Jaime Lorente Lopez (Elite / La Casa de Papel)

6. Maria Pedraza (Elite / La Casa de Papel)

7. Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I've Loved Before, Sierra Burgess is a Loser)

8. Joey King (The Kissing Booth)

9. Hannah Gadsby (Nanette)

10. Kiernan Shipka (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina)