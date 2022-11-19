Return to Ramsay St: Neighbours coming back to TV screens

The executive producer of Neighbours says the return of the TV show just three months after airing its final episode is "the most amazing plot twist ever".

"I certainly never gave up on it but I also never imagined that we would come back so quickly," Jason Herbison told AAP.

"It's testament to the incredible love for the show."

Neighbours was axed in March when Britain's Channel 5 confirmed it would stop airing the series after 37 years.

A finale broadcast in July featured the return of stars Minogue, Guy Pearce and Jason Donovan and attracted an Australian audience of 1.48 million viewers.

But on Thursday night, Network Ten confirmed the residents of Ramsay St would be back on Australian television next year.

Ten has retained local broadcast rights, while audiences in the United Kingdom, the United States and Canada will be able to view the series on Amazon Freevee and Amazon Prime.

Herbison said he hoped audiences would not be cynical about the developments, given only three months had passed since fans said an emotional goodbye to Ramsay St.

"I put my heart and soul into the finale and I'm eternally grateful to the cast and crew involved and the big names who came back," he said.

"Nobody wanted to see Neighbours end and everyone should be celebrated - past, present and future."

Herbison said he was thrilled for viewers and the local TV industry but there was much work ahead to get Ramsay St back on screen.

Actors Jackie Woodburne, Alan Fletcher, Stefan Dennis and Ryan Moloney will return for the reboot but it's not yet clear whether other cast members will come back.

"It's just the best news," Woodburne told 10Play.

"I was stunned to tell you the truth. I was just speechless.

"It didn't sink into my brain because it was the last thing I was expecting. I truly was in shock."

Production is expected to start in early 2023 with a world premiere slated for the second half of the year.

Fremantle Australia chief executive Greg Woods said the series would provide new opportunities for actors and crew.

"The love for Neighbours is undeniable and we have been determined to explore every possible avenue to bring it back for loyal fans across the world," he said in a statement.

"We will be going back into the writing room immediately. We cannot wait to get started."

Paramount Australia and New Zealand's Beverley McGarvey said Ten was "absolutely delighted" the series would be rebooted.

"While we loved the finale earlier this year and appreciated the incredible support from the cast, crew and fans, we continued to hold a small glimmer of hope that one day it would be possible to resume the series," she said.

Neighbours ran for 37 years and featured almost 9000 episodes, fostering Australian talent including Minogue, Margot Robbie and Liam Hemsworth.

Herbison said producers are also working to make the Neighbours archive available in one place.