Tuesday, 16 February 2021

RNZ to move into TVNZ building

    1. Entertainment
    2. Television
    1 Comment

    Photo: NZ Herald
    Photo: NZ Herald
    RNZ is to move into the same building in Christchurch as Television New Zealand.

    A spokesman for RNZ said it was decided to take office space in the same building after a review of property options in the city.

    "Several alternative options were shortlisted before a final decision was made."

    The shift from its current office on Cashel St will happen this calendar year as its old lease is set to expire.

    Approximately 15 RNZ staff will move to the new building.

    The spokesman would not say if they will be operating on separate floors.

    "There is no suggestion that links can be drawn between RNZ and TVNZ being in the same building.

    "It is completely coincidental but that location happens to be the best option for RNZ."

    A press secretary for Broadcasting Minister Kris Faafoi said he was unaware of the government-owned companies' plans to move.

    It follows confirmation last year that the Government plans to create a new public media organisation to replace RNZ and TVNZ within three years.

    A business case into the plan is under way but, if approved, the new entity could be in operation as soon as 2023.

    NZ Herald
    1 Comment

    Comments

    Elderslea Outdoor Factotum Tue, 16/02/2021 - 12:48pm

    Remember your McLuhan.
    Radio hot, Television cold.

    Local journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Otago Daily Times reporters and photographers continue to bring you the stories that matter. For more than 158 years our journalists have provided readers with local news you can trust. This is more important now than ever.

    As advertising drops off during the pandemic, support from our readers is crucial. You can help us continue to bring you news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter