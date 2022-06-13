Squid game returning for second season

Monday, 13 June 2022

    The Netflix series "Squid Game" is played on a mobile phone. Photo: Reuters
    Global megahit "Squid Game" will return for a second season, Netflix  has announced, offering a few hints about what is to come in the dark Korean drama.

    "Squid Game" became Netflix's most-watched series when it was released in September 2021. The show tells the story of cash-strapped contestants who play childhood games for a chance of life-changing sums of money. It inspired countless memes and Halloween costumes and kickstarted sales of green tracksuits.

    Writer and director Hwang Dong-hyuk teased a few details about the show's second season in a letter released by Netflix.

    Characters Gi-hun and The Front Man will return, he said, and "the man in the suit with ddakji might be back."

    "You'll also be introduced to Young-hee's boyfriend," he added.

    Young-hee is a motion-sensing animatronic doll featured in one of the games.

    Netflix did not say when the new season would be released.

