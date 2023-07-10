Television

The BBC says top stars such as Gary Lineker can opine on political issues on social media but must stop short of campaigning, in new guidelines prompted by a row over the sports presenter's comments about immigration policy
You can always count on Hollywood to try to squeeze every last drop of success out of anything popular - and so arrives Prime Video’s new John Wick prequel miniseries The Continental. Ben Allan takes a look.
A crisis at the BBC over alleged payments by an unnamed male presenter to a young person for explicit images has deepened, after its news division reported he'd sent abusive messages to a second person.