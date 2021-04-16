Friday, 16 April 2021

Where the place? Upon the stage

    1. Entertainment
    2. Theatre

    Photo: Peter McIntosh
    Photo: Peter McIntosh
    Actors (from left) Laura Cowles, Sersha Forde and Ruby Hart (all 16), all from Logan Park High School, inhabit the three witches in Macbeth during the University of Otago Sheilah Winn Shakespeare Festival, held at the King’s and Queen’s Performing Arts Centre in Dunedin yesterday.

    Shakespeare Globe Centre New Zealand Otago regional representative Debbie Vercoe said about 100 pupils from seven Otago secondary schools took part in the event.

    The young actors and directors put on five-minute and 15-minute scenes from the Elizabethan-era playwright’s works. It was pupil directors’ year, she said; 13 scenes were devisedby pupils and only three by teachers.

    Last year the festival was moved online due to Covid-19, but nothing could match the energy and atmosphere of the live performance, she said.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Local journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Otago Daily Times reporters and photographers continue to bring you the stories that matter. For more than 158 years our journalists have provided readers with local news you can trust. This is more important now than ever.

    As advertising drops off during the pandemic, support from our readers is crucial. You can help us continue to bring you news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter