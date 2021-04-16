Where the place? Upon the stage

Photo: Peter McIntosh

Actors (from left) Laura Cowles, Sersha Forde and Ruby Hart (all 16), all from Logan Park High School, inhabit the three witches in Macbeth during the University of Otago Sheilah Winn Shakespeare Festival, held at the King’s and Queen’s Performing Arts Centre in Dunedin yesterday.

Shakespeare Globe Centre New Zealand Otago regional representative Debbie Vercoe said about 100 pupils from seven Otago secondary schools took part in the event.

The young actors and directors put on five-minute and 15-minute scenes from the Elizabethan-era playwright’s works. It was pupil directors’ year, she said; 13 scenes were devisedby pupils and only three by teachers.

Last year the festival was moved online due to Covid-19, but nothing could match the energy and atmosphere of the live performance, she said.