Where the place? Upon the stage

Shakespeare Globe Centre New Zealand Otago regional representative Debbie Vercoe said about 100 pupils from seven Otago secondary schools took part in the event.
The young actors and directors put on five-minute and 15-minute scenes from the Elizabethan-era playwright’s works. It was pupil directors’ year, she said; 13 scenes were devisedby pupils and only three by teachers.
Last year the festival was moved online due to Covid-19, but nothing could match the energy and atmosphere of the live performance, she said.