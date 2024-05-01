ODT Sports Chat - Paul Dwyer chats to different sporting groups around Dunedin.

Swimming

PD headed up to Moana Pool for ODT Sports Chat to talk to Otagos’ newest Olympians Kane, Caitlin and Erika. To be fair he was more interested in where coach Lars Humer was, does Kane do his share of work around the flat and who demands their own lane more Caitlyn or Erika? Find out if he gets the answers to these big issues .

Netball

PD is back at the Edgar Centre, talking to Dunedin Netball GM Leanne Anderson about what is happening in Dunedin netball.

He is stunned to find out there is over 230 teams playing across all grades this year and unlike in club rugby, nobody is getting paid.

They do it for the love of the sport. PD also asks about the pathways to higher honours for aspiring netball talent.

Hockey

PD takes on a couple of Otago Black Sticks in the goalmouth at McMillan Hockey Turf before he talks to head honcho Andy McLean about what is happening in grassroots Otago Hockey.

He tries to find out why they are the No 1 province in NZ and have been for the last two years, in this episode of ODT Sports Chat.

Basketball

PD talks to Otago Basketball general manager Peter Drew about all the hype around New Zealand’s fastest growing participation sport.

Paul wants to know why there are 360 school basketball teams now in Dunedin alone, and yes that number is correct.

How does Otago Basketball cope with those numbers? Watch and find out.