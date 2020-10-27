Christmas at Larnach Castle

Larnach Castle is getting ready to celebrate Christmas in style.

After what some would say has been a very challenging year, the team at the Castle are getting ready to celebrate Christmas in style.

Larnach Castle function manager Kathryn Temple can offer various options for your end-of-year party. They are kicking off the end of the year with a Halloween Party on October 31; if you love dressing up in costume this the party for you.

The Castle hosts Mistletoe madness on November 27 and 28. Dance the night away to live music, and there is a threecourse meal and transport included in the ticket price.

Larnach Castle have partnered with DKCM Ltd for the Naughty Horror-Ball — there are two show nights on December 11 and 12. These nights are hilarious, the entertainment is superb, accompanied by amazing food and venue.

If these dates do not work for you, think about having your own functions — Kathryn can discuss the many options available.

This year they are hosting Christmas lunch in the Ballroom, and there are still some spaces available.

Check the Larnach Castle web site for more detailed information: www.larnachcastle.co.nz, or email Kathryn at functions@larnachcastle.co.nz