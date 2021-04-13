Holiday Inn Queenstown

Meeting Every EXPECTATION, the new Holiday Inn Express & Suites Queenstown is the smart choice for accommodation, meetings and events with two multi-function spaces and group accommodation packages available.

Whether it’s a small boardroom meeting or an event in our brand new light-filled meeting spaces, we can cater to your needs.



Perfect for larger cocktail parties, our Great Room has been designed with versatility in mind which allows delegates to choose how they want to relax - either by one of two roaring fireplaces with a glass of Central Otago Pinot Noir, in our restaurant enjoying classics prepared by our hotel chefs, or in our outdoor terrace by the inviting fire pit - a perfect place for après ski drinks.



With views over Lake Wakatipu and out to the majestic Remarkables Mountain Range, the hotel features 227 accommodation rooms including Standard Queens, Standard Kings, Twin Queens, through to One and Two Bedroom spacious suites with king size beds, separate lounge with double sofa and kitchenettes, perfect for Associations or Incentive groups.



At Holiday Inn Express & Suites we keep it simple and smart by providing our guests with more where it matters most by offering fast check-in, Free Express Start Breakfast, Free High-Speed Uncapped Wi-Fi, comfy beds and a choice of pillows in your room.



Centrally located in a prime position for city centre shopping, entertainment and adventure activities, we are the perfect choice for your next event.



Great Deals available now contact us for a proposal.



E-mail: sales.zqnqt@proinvesthotels.com or phone – Kylie on 021 701 871