Centrally located in the historic heart of Oamaru, the Opera House is Oamaru's most prestigious heritage building.

It provides a stunning backdrop for a variety of events, from small meetings to all-day workshops, conferences, seminars, after-work networking functions, awards, and banquet dinners.

The multi-room conference venue offers high-speed wifi, fully integrated audio-visual and technical facilities, including videoconferencing. Recognised for its Victorian sophistication, its rooms are bright, unique and maintain their historic character following a complete and elegant building restoration.

The team at the Oamaru Opera House have over 20 years’ experience in event management. There are staff on hand at all times to ensure your event runs smoothly. They work with small groups of five to large audiences of over five hundred, and the team will help you deliver an exceptional experience for everyone involved.

The Opera House Cafe and Bar, located onsite, is fully equipped to provide excellent service and will happily cater to any requirements.