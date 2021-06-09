Education Guide: Scots College Wellington

Students are offered a personalised education with a variety of opportunities to realise their potential across academics, cultural, sporting, and service at Scots College in Wellington.

Scots College is an International Baccalaureate (IB) World School for students Years 1 to 13 and boarding in Years 9-13.



The College’s focus is on guiding students to contribute as global citizens who think creatively, reason critically, communicate effectively, and develop the necessary skills to learn for life. To ensure each student receives a high-quality education, preparing them to successfully navigate the next steps of their education and futures in a continuously evolving world.



Interdisciplinary, project, and inquiry based learning approaches underpin the curriculum providing students with both the necessary knowledge and softer skills they will need throughout their lives, such as emotional intelligence, social intelligence, cultural intelligence, resilience, and the ability to live with change. In Year 11 students undertake a programme specifically designed to concentrate on quality learning and the development of key transferable skills.





Scots College Year 11 students working in their music class.

Scots College prepares students to successfully navigate the next steps of their education and future.

The College campus is located just outside of Wellington’s CBD and provides onsite boarding, offering a home away from home for five and seven day boarding students. Boarding students are cared for by a superb team who make every effort to ensure students feel safe, happy, healthy and motivated.



This year has seen the launch of Tottenham Hotspur’s first Elite Player Development Programme in New Zealand at Scots College. The partnership sees the Club’s global football development team work alongside the College’s own football coaches, using renowned methods taken directly from the Tottenham Hotspur Academy to maximise the potential of young players.



