Education Guide: Taieri Beach School

Situated within walking distance of the beach, wetlands, bush and river, a short commute from Dunedin and Milton, Taieri Beach School is committed to growing a community of happy, creative, confident lifelong learners within a nature-based learning philosophy.
Quality time outdoors and in nature encourages learners to enjoy and interact with nature, learn about nature and from nature. Research has shown that nature-based learning environments have positive academic and mental health benefits.
Teaching principal Dr Gloria Penrice, and her enthusiastic, experienced teaching staff strongly believe in encouraging curiosity and creativity as a way of engaging and motivating learners. Tamariki receive one-on-one support catering to their individual strengths and interests, ensuring they all get the maximum benefit out of their educational experiences and succeed to the best of their ability in all areas of the curriculum.
At Taieri Beach School we believe our tamariki learn best when they are relaxed, happy, feel safe, and have positive, supportive relationships with their teachers within a culture that values close links with their whanau. The classroom environment focuses on all tamariki feeling valued, secure, and confident they will be listened to, and celebrates their achievements. Close communication with whanau is highly valued and there is an open-door policy where parents feel welcome to visit.
Taieri Beach School is well resourced with two modern learning classrooms, one to one digital devices provided by the Board of Trustees, an extensive library, expansive playground, and sports field, school vegetable garden and orchard, propagating shed and indoor swimming pool.
For more information about what Taieri Beach School can offer, please contact Gloria Penrice - principal@taieribeach.school.nz