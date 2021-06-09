Education Guide: Unique country feel in the city

“Community feel”, “sense of belonging,” “Bradford Spirit”, “kind kids”, “caring teachers’ “staff who go above and beyond”, “beautiful environment”, are words used by whanau and students to describe the special place they love to learn, work, and play in each day.At Bradford, routines that grow healthy minds, hearts, bodies, and connected community are foundations to all learning. Mindfulness, relaxation techniques to ready the brain for learning, body and sensory awareness, physical activity, Play is the Way, kapahaka, gratefulness, gardening, and weekly values assemblies are some ways well-being is grown at Bradford School.Students are fully involved in school life, most recently using maths and technology to design, test, and vote on upgrades to the school playground... a bike and scooter track coming out on top! The wheels are in motion and the children will see this through to an amazing outcome that will benefit the whole community.Every child is known by all staff, recognised as an individual while also being a valued part of a collective — both in learning, and as a member of the school family. Children are inspired to extend, have a growth mindset, commit to new learning, and participate in learning skills for well-being and life.They love showing off their beautiful school and wonderful children — feel welcome to make a time to go and meet them.