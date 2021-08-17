Driving Miss Daisy is New Zealand’s number one companion driving service.Our point of difference is the exceptional service offered - personal accompaniment and assistance. When required we can attend doctor's appointments with the client, providing support and even giving feedback for concerned family members afterwards. We can assist people with shopping, or ensure that children safely attend after-school sports practices, music lessons, or dental appointments.We are a caring, safe, and reliable personal driving service. People with special needs are catered for, walkers and wheelchairs are no problem. We provide a door-to-door service; clients are greeted at their door and receive whatever assistance is necessary to make trips as comfortable and stress-free as possible.Driving Miss Daisy is committed to helping people live life to the full and make the most of every moment.Total Mobility Scheme cards are accepted, and we are an ACC contracted supplier.