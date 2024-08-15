Embrace Orthodontics is a specialist orthodontic practice based in Invercargill and Gore, serving the Southland region for over 10 years.

Dr Jennifer Lee and Dr Michael Skilbeck would love to welcome you to our purpose-built, modern Invercargill practice to provide a personalised, efficient, and affordable orthodontic treatment, using all the latest technology and techniques to create beautiful

and healthy smiles for the people of Southland.

We strive for excellence in the treatment we provide with our friendly staff who go the extra mile, and now offer appointments on Fridays giving more options for patients.

For more information please visit, Embrace Orthodontics, 03 218 9970, 76 Victoria Avenue, Avenal, Invercargill