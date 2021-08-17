Enliven care homes and retirement living

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Change your address, not your lifestyle.
When you choose an Enliven retirement village or rest home your address might change but your lifestyle doesn’t have to.
We believe that the choice is always yours. It’s up to you how many of the vast range of activities you choose to be involved with. You can go on as many or as few of our trips out as you want. Or you might just prefer to relax and take it easy in your new surroundings.
Our philosophy at Enliven is to support people to maintain control over their lives, wherever they live and whatever their age. We work hard to offer homely, welcoming environments with just the right amount of support and care to help you live a healthy and happy life. We work alongside you and your family/whānau to ensure you have choices about how you live, a feeling of home and a sense of community.
Enliven retirement villages and rest homes are a charitable enterprise of local Presbyterian Support organisations, with all profits going back into local communities. Presbyterian Support Southland and Presbyterian Support Otago both have proud histories stretching back over 100 years. We also offer outreach services for older people who choose to live in their own homes including Support Link, Club Enliven, and Visiting Volunteers.
You’ll find Enliven retirement villages and rest homes offering high quality hospital level and dementia care throughout Otago and Southland, located in Invercargill, Gore, Dunedin, Mosgiel, Oamaru, Balclutha, Alexandra, Wanaka, and Queenstown. To find out more please visit www.enlivensld.nz for Enliven Southland, or www.psotago.org.nz for Presbyterian Support Otago.