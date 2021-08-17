Excellence in nursing training at SIT

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Since March 2020, all SIT Nursing graduates sitting their State Final Examination from the Nursing Council have achieved a 100% pass rate, which allows them to practice as nurses in New Zealand.
Head of School of Nursing, Johanna Rhodes, said the whole SIT Nursing team are proud of all their graduates. She believes SIT’s success in pass rates reflects having highly professional staff, “who show commitment and expertise, as well as role modelling flexibility, resilience and adaptability to their students.”
One of those graduates is Amjith Krishnanivas who came to New Zealand five years ago from India. Since retraining, he has a new career he loves and can see a future in the healthcare sector.
Prior to study, Amjith had done his research and knew SIT had a good reputation, with 40 years’ experience in nursing programmes.
“SIT has been wonderful in all aspects and I must say they exceeded all my expectations,” he said.
The tutors were supportive, approachable, and had good, in-depth subject knowledge, and Amjith gives special mention to the cutting-edge technology provided to SIT Nursing students - Hololens headsets are training tools providing augmented reality, ensuring students receive one of the most contemporary education experiences available.
“The clinical suite is excellent, and the Hololens Augmented Reality is an amazing futuristic tool to assist learning,’’ he said.
Even with a family, Amjith found his study commitments workable. And he had made friends both inside and outside of class.
Upon graduation, he received more than one job offer and immediately found work as a nurse, in a medical ward at Southland Hospital.
Now with long-term plans to progress in nursing, Amjith highly recommends SIT.
“The tutors love what they are doing and are passionate about student progression in becoming a safe practising Registered Nurse.”
