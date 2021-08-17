Intus - world class specialist healthcare in your backyard

At Intus we care for people with concerns affecting the abdomen and pelvis. These include bothersome/worrysome bowels and, bottoms, incontinence, inflammatory bowel disease, and the prevention and treatment of bowel cancer.

We are a team of expert clinicians. Our team includes surgeons, physicians, physiotherapists, dieticians and specialist nurses. We work together to combine our expertise to provide you with the best information to guide your healthcare decisions.



We understand that we offer care and advice for conditions that are sometimes painful, uncomfortable, or embarrassing for you. Your care will be delivered with the utmost sensitivity and discretion. That is what Intus means.



You can already visit our practice at facilities in Queenstown, Wanaka, and Christchurch. In addition, you will soon be able to visit us in Dunedin. We are currently building a new facility in central Dunedin that will provide endoscopy, medical and surgical services.



