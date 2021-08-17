Intus - world class specialist healthcare in your backyard

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
We are a team of expert clinicians. Our team includes surgeons, physicians, physiotherapists, dieticians and specialist nurses. We work together to combine our expertise to provide you with the best information to guide your healthcare decisions.
We understand that we offer care and advice for conditions that are sometimes painful, uncomfortable, or embarrassing for you. Your care will be delivered with the utmost sensitivity and discretion. That is what Intus means.
You can already visit our practice at facilities in Queenstown, Wanaka, and Christchurch. In addition, you will soon be able to visit us in Dunedin. We are currently building a new facility in central Dunedin that will provide endoscopy, medical and surgical services.
Deborah is working hard on our new Dunedin facility with Dr Kyle Hendry, Gastroenterologist, and Mr Richard Perry, Colorectal Surgeon and Intus Director. We look forward to welcoming you to Dunedin’s new consulting rooms and endoscopy suite where you will receive state-of-the-art care in a warm, relaxed environment. You will find that consideration for your privacy and comfort have been built in.
Dr Wright says, “we look forward to enhancing access to expert collaborative care within our community in Dunedin.”
Dr. Wright will begin consulting at the new Dunedin premises later in 2021.
If you have concerns about your health please contact us directly (as a self-referral), ask your GP to refer you to Intus, or visit us online at www.intus.co.nz for more information.