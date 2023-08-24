Knight Dental Specialists now offer dental hygienist care

Ness Holmquist

Ness Holmquist graduated from Otago University in 2007 and has established a reputation since in the Central Otago region. She is recognised for her warmth, professional skill, and ability to engage with patients at all levels of clinical complexity. Tailored treatment and advice to individual patients ensures they feel comfortable and well-informed throughout the process.

She works with state-of-the-art equipment, including an Airflow Master™ that maximizes patients’ comfort by using heated water, as well as effortlessly removing stubborn stains.

Uniquely, Ness works alongside a periodontist (gum specialist), which enables her to receive feedback immediately for tricky or advanced gum disease cases. She will also work closely with your current dentist/hygienist to ensure communication with your existing dental practice. This includes what treatment was completed, further recommendations, copies of periodontal charting, and other documents that may assist in your care (such as radiographs or photos).