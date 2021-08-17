You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Laryn Allied Health offers integrative healthcare for every body.
The therapies we offer are osteopathy, acupuncture, naturopathy, and nutrition.
We believe in order to restore health we must find the root cause of a problem, not just treat the symptoms. We believe that the body has an innate ability to find health when put in the proper condition to do so.
Osteopathy, Acupuncture and Naturopathy all share this common philosophy, therefore making them the perfect therapies to assist healing the human body and return it to a state of homeostasis (the body's ability to maintain internal stability).
We believe that in today's society, too often patients are lost in the healthcare system without a clear direction for how to heal, what type of therapist they need to be seen by, but more importantly how to prevent disease and injuries. Our clinic is here to fill that gap. Our mission is to assist healing, educate and prevent.
When necessary we work closely with other healthcare practitioners to ensure the best management and results are obtained for the patient. Our Osteopaths are able to refer to X-ray, Ultrasound as well as specialist referrals.
Our therapists are ACC registered practitioners and we are registered with Southern Cross Easy-Claim.
We operate from our two clinics: Level 1, 37 Shotover St, Queenstown CBD, and Kawarau Park, Lake Hayes Estate, making our services easy to reach for those living in the Queenstown-Lakes District.
If you would like more information about how we can help you please visit www.larynalliedhealth.com or phone 027 228-8683.
We are open Monday-Saturday, 8.30am-7pm.