Mercy Dunedin

Mercy’s Dunedin campus encompasses its surgical hospital; day surgery facility Manaaki, and joint ventures Mercy Cancer Care and Mercy Heart Centre.In addition, a full range of medical specialists consult on site at Mercy Care East and Marinoto Clinic; conveniently located alongside a Southern Community Laboratories collection centre and Pacific Radiology.Marinoto Coffee Bar is open 8 am to 4.30 pm, Monday to Friday. Free car parking is available on site for patients and visitors.Committed to care Mercy’s shared purpose is ‘exceptional care that makes a difference.’ Mercy’s professional and highly skilled staff are committed to delivering the highest quality health care in a supportive environment.Charitable outreach What sets Mercy apart is its commitment to the Otago and Southland community.Mercy Hospital is a not-for-profit organisation and proudly continues the legacy of its founders, the Sisters of Mercy, through charitable outreach.Every year Mercy invests substantially in community organisations to assist them in delivering their programmes to those in need.Mercy also offers surgical fees relief for patients who are unlikely to receive timely surgical intervention in the public sector.Since 2018, Mercy has overseen the Mercy Centre of Learning, where extra literacy and numeracy support is offered for local high school students of Maori and Pacific Island descent. Tutors from the University of Otago are engaged to provide weekly tuition to the students during the school year.Looking forward Mercy continues to develop its services and invest in its campus and people to ensure it is equipped to serve the future health needs of the Otago and Southland community.As part of this strategic growth, last month Mercy opened Callaghan Ward, its new second floor inpatient ward. When fully commissioned, the Callaghan Ward will provide an extra 22 inpatient beds.The next stage of campus development will involve redevelopment of Mercy’s intensive care unit and the addition of a seventh operating theatre.Mercy’s CEO Mr Richard Whitney says that the combination of the extra operating theatre and inpatient beds will mean that Mercy will be well positioned to grow service delivery by 20%.