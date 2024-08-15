Mike and the team at Motion Health Hanover Street want you to move your best which is why we offer a variety of treatment methods.

With Acupuncture, Massage, Physiotherapy and an exercise rehab space, we are fully equipped to help you with that sports injury, or the day to day niggle that is affecting your quality of life.

A ‘quick-fix’ for your pain or injury might sound good, but over time is proven to be inconvenient, costly, and ineffective in comparison to taking preventative measures.

Our goal alongside clinical treatment is to arm you with the tools you need to rehabilitate those injuries and set you up for success.

We love working with our community, offering competitive rates under ACC, and supporting multiple sports clubs, schools, and societies in keeping their members moving well.

For more information please visit, Motion Health Hanover Street, 03 474 0030, 266 Hanover Street, Central Dunedin